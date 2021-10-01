UK PM offers 'unflinching' support for Israel's right to self defense

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson underscored his government’s “unflinching” support for Israel’s security in a recent op-ed, writing that “we’ll always back Israel’s right to self defense.”

The article appeared in Informed, a publication of the Conservative Friends of Israel. In the pieces, Johnson praised the strong relationship between the UK and Israel.

He cited the good ties between the two countries as having helped fight the pandemic. He added that they had “collaborated closely in order to advance our understanding of the virus and to save lives.”

"Under this government, the UK’s support for Israel’s security will be unflinching, and we will always back Israel’s right to self defence,” Johnson said. “A year on from the Abraham Accords, we can see that progress in the Middle East is possible.”

Johnson also wrote that small signs of hope are beginning to take place.

“The recent sight of Israeli and Palestinian firefighters working together to tackle wildfires near Jerusalem was a small but welcome sign of hope – and the UK stands ready to support genuine advancement towards a more positive future for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Johnson’s article was published shortly before the Conservative Party holds its annual conference in Manchester from October 3 to 6.