Man arrested in NYC subway station with 300 rounds of ammunition

A man armed with a gun and 300 rounds of ammunition was taken into custody after being apprehended on a Lower Manhattan subway station platform, ABC7 reported.

At 2:45 a.m. on Thursday morning plainclothes officers approached the man in the Brooklyn Bridge-CIty Hall subway station after he suspiciously unzipped a fanny pack he had around his shoulder. Inside, officers spotted what looked like a gun, a magazine and ammunition.

When they approached the man and asked what was in the pack, he said it was a gun. A struggle ensued and the gun fell off the platform.

After police restrained the suspect and arrested him, they retrieved the firearm that turned out to be a ghost gun.

Ghost guns lack serial numbers and are generally assembled by their owner.

Inside the man’s pack, police discovered three loaded magazines, nine loaded high capacity magazines and hollow point bullets.

The ammunition totalled over 300 rounds.

The suspect, Karon Agurs, 27, was charged with criminal possession of a loaded weapon and criminal possession of a weapon.

“This kind of smart and attentive patrol from the NYPD is a major reason why we wanted more officers in the subway system and why crime has dropped dramatically since the spring,” MTA Chief of Security Patrick Warren said in a statement. “This arrest makes our customers and transit workers more secure.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)