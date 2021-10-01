16-year old investigated over assault at Hamburg pro-Israel rally

The 16-year old suspect in the case of a brutal physical assault against a Jewish man attending a pro-Isreal demonstration in Hamburg, Germany has a role in a Holocaust movie as an anti-Jewish bully, German daily Bild Zeitung reported.

According to the news outlet, the suspect, known in media reports as Aram A., is contracted to an acting agency and is one of the actors in “Evolution”, a new movie about a family of Holocaust survivors that had its premier at the Cannes film festival earlier in the year.

In “Evolution,” Aram A. is cast as the character “Ali,” a bully who torments a Jewish students named “Jonas” at his Berlin school and who also gets into violent altercations with fellow classmates.

Aram A. is under investigation for bodily harm by German police for the vicious attack on a 60-year old man attending the September 18 “Hamburg for Israel and against antisemitism” demonstration near Hamburg Central Station (“Hamburg Hauptbahnhof”).

According to German media, the suspect was one of a group that screamed anti-Semitic and anti-Israel slurs at the event’s organizers, including “F*** Israel, free Palestine.”

Several of the participants in the demonstration confronted the suspect, asking him to stop. It was then that he allegedly punched the 60-year old man in the face, causing him to fall down.

His injuries in the attack, including a facial laceration, a broken cheekbone and a broken nasal bone, necessitated a six-day stay in a medical clinic.

The perpetrator of the attack fled the scene with his friends, likely on rental e-scooters as several police cars attempted to chase them down.

The suspect was recently identified by Hamburg State Security after a review of video footage. After being interrogated by police, Aram A. was released pending further investigation into the incident.

Hamburg’s anti-Semitism commissioner Stefan Hensel said that the “heinous attack must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

“The act shows once again that so-called Israel-related anti-Semitism is increasingly turning into real violence,” Hensel said. “The perpetrators must be caught as soon as possible and brought to justice.”