One arrest made in series of random assaults in Brooklyn

One of three young men involved in four random assaults in the Flatbush and Sheepshead Bay areas of Brooklyn has been taken into custody by police,Yeshiva World News reported.

According to Yeshiva World News, sources said that the juvenile suspect confessed to all four assaults.

Police are still searching for the two other young men suspected of being involved in the random attacks.

The incidents took place over a four-hour time period on Tuesday in Brooklyn, ABC7 reported.

Reportedly, police have been using surveillance photos to identify the assailants.

According to ABC7, the attacks involved individuals randomly walking up to people on the street and punching them in the face.

The first attack occurred around 4:30 p.m. on East 27th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

An 81-year old man walking down the street was approached by an individual he did not know who asked him where he could find the B44 bus.

As the man began to explain where to catch the bus, the suspect punched him in the face, then ran off on food going south along East 27th Street in the direction of Avenue Y.

The victim’s face was bruised in the attack but he declined medical aid.

Five minutes later, in the area of Avenue U and East 29th Street, a 64-year old man walking on the sidewalk was accosted by a group of men who randomly approached him and punched him in the face.

The victim in that instance received on site treatment by EMS for bruising to his face.

Later in the day, at approximately 8 p.m.. a 76-year old woman was accosted by an individual she did not know who pretended to approach to ask her a question but instead punched her in the face. He then ran down the street.

The woman was also treated on site by EMS for facial bruising.