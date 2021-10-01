Jerusalem judge: Jewish youths arrest based on cultural stereotypes

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court today (Friday) released two of the boys arrested in clashes between Israeli and Palestinian citizens in the southern Hebron hills area. The two were accused of assault, rioting, animal damage and property damage, and racially motivated violence. .

A third boy’s detention, however, was extended by two days. Judge Havi Tucker criticized the police: "The request to extend these boy’s detention is immediately unsettling and obviously based on cultural stereotypes.”

At the same time, there was a hearing for the appeal filed in the district court against other detainees from similar incidents in the same area. The court ruled to release the detainees immediately.

Advocate Nati Rom from the Honenu legal aid organization commented that ‘The court has once again given its seal of approval to what we have been claiming for some time - these arrests are based on empty stereotypes.”



“Left-wing anarchists conduct one violent protest after another every Friday and Saturday, hurling rocks and firebombs, and the police make no arrests, open no investigations, take no action. In court, police admit openly that they are uninterested in that, and busy pursuing Jews because of their appearance, whom they arrest with no warrant and while ignoring court orders against the other side. This discriminatory enforcement is illegitimate impossible to justify.”