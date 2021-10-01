Yair Lapid – the left’s Trojan Horse

Bennett’s: Emphatic statement that to be Prime Minister with just 10 Knesset seats is undemocratic. But he has only six!

Also: There will no government with the left or Arabs, said Bennett. Today they are Bennett’s coalition partners, and he does their bidding!

Lapid: Lives in Cloud-Cuckoo-Land. He is prepared to offer Israel’s silver for phoney Arab promises, because he does not understand the Palestinian Arab mentality and intentions.

Hear: How our Foreign Minister intends to lay the cornerstone for a Palestinian State within Israel, when he, God forbid, succeeds as Prime Minister.

The: Tactical error of sixteen years ago still impacts on our daily life today.

How: Our new, otherwise great State President slipped-up badly.

Also: Examples of US President Biden’s inability to be the leader of the free world.

