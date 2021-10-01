US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

US Supreme Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court announced on Friday, CNN reported.

Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement. He has no symptoms. His family all tested negative.

Kavanaugh’s positive test is the first publicly known Covid case among the Supreme Court’s nine justices.

The justice had taken a routine Covid test on Thursday before Justice Amy Coney barrett’s investiture ceremony which is scheduled for today at 10 a.m.

Kavanaugh is not attending the ceremonial event as a precaution, the court stated.

This term the justices will be returning to the court to hear oral arguments for the first time since the pandemic began.

Sessions will be closed to the public. A live audio feed will continue to be made available instead.

Kavanaugh and the other eight justices had tested negative on Monday before heading into a private meeting to discuss which cases they would be taking up.