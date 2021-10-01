Australia to allow citizens to travel starting from November

Australia will allow its citizens to travel internationally beginning in November, BBC reported.

Since March 2020, Australia has barred its citizens from leaving the country other than in exceptional cases, in a largely successful attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a Friday statement, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, "Australia is ready to take its next steps to safely reopen to the world, with changes coming to the international border. Our government is setting out the framework for how international travel will look in coming months."

Speaking at a press briefing, Morrison said that Australians would be able to travel once their state's vaccination rate reached 80%.

"It's time to give Australians their lives back," BBC quoted Morrison as saying.

Fully vaccinated Australians and permanent citizens will be required to quarantine at home for seven days, while those who are unvaccinated or who received a vaccine which is not recognized would be required to do a 14-day "managed" quarantine.

Those who cannot be vaccinated due to age or medical conditions will be treated as vaccinated for the purpose of their travel, the government release said.

At this stage, Australia is not reopening its borders to foreigners.

Australia has recorded over 107,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, as well as over 1,300 coronavirus deaths.