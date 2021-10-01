The renewal of creation: Tap into the Divine energy of beginning

With the conclusion of the festivals of Tishrei, this week we begin the weekly cycle of Torah readings at the beginning again, with the first portion of B’reishith, the Book of Genesis.

What a Divine Big Bang. What an amazing, all-inclusive, expansive Torah portion. Here are all the most profound secrets of life. Hashem (G-d) created the world from nothing, all for His love of man and His desire to bestow kindness.

This week’s Torah portion affirms to us that there is a Creator who created this magnificent world and each of us…and that like the world, each of us has a new beginning.

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder the power of restarting the Torah readings this week, coming in from the sukkah (hut used during the Feast of Tabernacles -ed.), and tapping into the Divine energy of beginning all over again.