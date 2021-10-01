Prof. Nachman Ash: 'We're taking far-reaching steps'

Despite the recent drop in coronavirus infections, there is increasing concern that the numbers will skyrocket in the coming days and weeks, following the resumption of school and daycare after the holiday season.

Over the course of September, 652 Israelis died of coronavirus, including nine since Thursday morning.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash said, "I am concerned about a rise in infections. I think that it's a possibility, and I hope it doesn't happen. I hope that the testing campaigns that we're doing will reduce infections. We will need to keep track."

He added: "Seventy percent of new cases in the past few days have been children. And it comes from infections in the schools."

At the same time, Prof. Ash said he does not believe Israel needs to implement additional restrictions.

"Right now I'm not certain that we need additional restrictions. We are on a good downward trend with regards to the number of new cases, and I would very carefully estimate that we are on our way out of this wave."

When asked if Israel will face a fifth wave, Prof. Ash said, "That depends on us vaccinating, on the vaccine remaining effective for more time, or us identifying the drop in efficacy before infection rates explode. I very much hope that we will succeed in preventing a fifth wave and that we will move towards infections being infections which we can live with. The virus will not disappear."

When asked about the new Green Pass restrictions, which limit certificates of immunity to those who are recently recovered or vaccinated, Prof. Ash said that the main challenge will be enforcement. Calling on the public to act responsibly, he said, "I know this isn't simple, but I think that people need to make a decision not to attend an event for which they don't check the Green Pass, because there is a higher risk there."

Regarding the recent spat between the Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry, Prof. Ash told 103 FM, "The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the Health Ministry's professionals, and raised the issues which bothered him in the context of a relationship between the professional echelon and those who make the decisions. I am happy that this ended with a positive atmosphere."

"We are taking far-reaching steps," he added. "How can anyone say that a body like ours is conservative when we made the first decision in the world with regards to the booster shot?"