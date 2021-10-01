Avraham Fried: 'With a good word and a good message a singer can save a soul'

Avraham Fried is one of the most prominent Jewish singers in the world. In this incredibly open and candid interview, we spoke about his career, his childhood, and his incredible devotion to the Lubavitcher Rebbe and to Chabad.

It is a true honor to have interviewed an artist so popular and renowned worldwide, yet at the same time so simple and low-key. Fried was encouraged towards a music career by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Rebbe of Lubavitch ztz"l, as well as by Rabbi Eli Teitelbaum z"l, fellow singer Mordechai Ben David, and producer Sheya Mendlowitz.

Avraham has been inspiring audiences around the world with his unique blend of hasidic, contemporary music for over thirty-five years, and he has released more than twenty-five CDs.

From NYC’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to London’s Wembley Stadium and Tel Aviv’s Heichal Hatarbut, Avraham has performed in front of packed audiences. His music is mostly categorized as pop Jewish music, similar to that of Mordechai ben David, and tends to integrate many styles of popular music, including pop, rock, and jazz, with Jewish lyrics and themes.

Avraham also has a few "cantorial" style songs on most of his albums, as well as many songs written in Yiddish. Aside from being an incredible artist, Avraham Fried is an example and source of inspiration for the new generations of singers and in general for any person who wants to be successful yet keep grounded and focused.

This interview will give you a little peek into Avraham Fried's world, how he came to be where he is now, and his incredible career. Enjoy.