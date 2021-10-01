Talking Parsha - Bereshit: The real story of Adam and Chava

On the most basic level, we have to ask why, in the story of Adam and Eve, the Torah repeats the word 'arumim.' What does it mean? And what actually happened when they ate from the Tree of Knowledge?

Tags: Talking Parsha Parshat Shavua
Tuvia and Yitzi ,

Talking Parsha
Talking Parsha
Tuvia and Yitzi

In parashat Bereshit (the first portion of Genesis - ed.), we find the famous story of Adam and Chava (Adam & Eve). There are many midrashim and mefarshim (commentaries) on the story, but looking at the psukim (verses) on the most basic "pshat" (simple) level, one has to ask what is the Torah trying to tell us using the word ערומים ("arumim") in different variations again and again.

Does it mean naked? If so, how is the snake "more naked than all the other animals?" But more than that, what actually happened in the world when Adam and Chava ate from the עץ הדעת, the Tree of Knowledge?



top