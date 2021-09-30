Israeli Health Ministry: Fewer side effects from 3rd dose

The third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus shot tends to cause fewer serious side effects than the first and second shots, Israel’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

In a statement released by the Ministry Thursday evening, officials said that data collected on side effects from the COVID booster shot compared favorably to the data on negative reactions from the first and second doses.

Most booster recipients who reported side effects reported minor reactions, such as tiredness, weakness, and pain in the injection site.

According to the Ministry, just 19 serious adverse reactions were reported from the booster shots, out of 3.2 million third doses which have been administered thus far.

As of September 25th, 11 cases of myocarditis – a potentially dangerous inflammation of the heart muscle – have been reported among children ages 12-15. Thus far, 331,538 children in that age cohort have received at least one dose, with 255,444 having received two doses.