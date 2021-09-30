'Haredi ninja' dies after contracting COVID

Rabbi Shai Emanu, a Breslov hasid who was known as the 'haredi ninja,' has passed away after contracting the coronavirus. He was only 40 years old at the time of his death.

Rabbi Emanu was known as a master martial artist and believed that learning self defense enhanced both personal security and mental well-being.

Rabbi Emanu would visit Uman in Ukraine every Rosh Hashana, and he did so again this year, It is believed that he contracted the coronavirus in Ukraine.

Recently, his condition began to deteriorate and he was hospitalized at Rambam Hospital in Haifa. It later became clear that he was not vaccinated. He passed away today (Thursday).