

'A historic day for Israel, Bahrain, and Bahrain's Jewish community' Jewish community of Bahrain welcomes Foreign Minister Lapid who became the first Israeli leader to meet the King of Bahrain today. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Shlomi Amsalem, GPO Lapid and his Bahraini counterpart The Jewish Community of Bahrain, the only indigenous Jewish community in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, welcomed Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his visit to the Kingdom today. The visit comes immediately following the first anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords and showcases how important Israel views its relationship with Bahrain.



Members of the Jewish community met with the Foreign Minister during his visit and participated in the ceremony where a new mezuzah gifted by the community was placed on Israel’s Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.



“Today was historic for both Bahrain and Israel and an important moment for our Jewish community,” said Ebrahim D. Nonoo, president of the Jewish Community of Bahrain. “We had the opportunity to speak with the Foreign Minister and hear from him about the significance of the Bahrain-Israel relationship and we shared some of the recent milestones and developments in our community.”



“Being present as the new mezuzah was affixed to the entryway of the Embassy was very meaningful. The Embassy represents an address for Bahrain-Israel business, cultural and social activities to flow through,” added Nonoo.



Dating back to the 1880s, the Bahrain Jewish community is the only indigenous Jewish community in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and has the only operational synagogue (House of Ten Commandments) and Jewish cemetery in the region.



