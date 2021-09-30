2 kids hospitalized for COVID, rare COVID-linked syndrome

A six-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday after being infected with the coronavirus, hospital officials at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan said Thursday evening.

The boy, who suffers from preexisting conditions, was brought to the hospital in serious condition, after being infected with the coronavirus.

After his arrival, hospital staff were able to stabilize the boy’s condition, and his condition was downgraded to moderate.

In addition, a 15-year-old boy being treated at the hospital’s pediatric intensive care ward has been diagnosed with a rare coronavirus-linked syndrome.

The teen, who was infected with the coronavirus a month ago, was found to be suffering serious long-term side effects from the infection, known collectively as paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS), or Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

The syndrome is believed to occur in less than 0.5% of children infected with the coronavirus, and most children with PIMS/MIS-C do not show serious effects from the syndrome.

A small number, however, suffer intense inflammation throughout the body two to four weeks after infection.

The teen is suffering from serious side effects from PIMS, but is listed in stable condition and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.