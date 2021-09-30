Watch: Police stop stolen vehicle by shooting tire

Following a report received from the Ituran organization about a "Maverick" type ATV stolen from the Shoham area and located in the Bedouin community in the south, officers from the Yoav police unit's motorcycle unit left the southern district and began searching for it.

The vehicle was spotted while in motion. When the driver noticed the police force he accelerated towards one of the motorcycles and ran it over. The rider jumped off the motorcycle and thus saved himself from possible serious injury.

The police force fired at the SUV's tires and stopped the vehicle at the scene. The officers arrested two suspects, a minor and an adult, and took them for questioning in the Yoav unit. Today, the police asked the court to extend the detention of the two.

In addition, an ATC which had been stolen in 2017 was located during searches of the area. The vehicle was returned to its original owner.