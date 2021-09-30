96-year old Nazi death camp worker flees Germany before trial

A 96-year old former Nazi death camp worker who was charged with being an accomplice to thousands of murders has fled before the start of her trial, a German court said.

Irmgard Furchner, who lives in a home for the elderly in Hamburg, Germany, was a stenographer at the Stutthof concentration camp located near Danzig.

Furchner was charged with being an accomplice to the killing of thousands of Jewish prisoners along with Polish partisans and Russian prisoners of war, the UK Jewish News reported.

Her case includes the names of more than 10,000 people who died at Stutthof but was going to trial at a juvenile court because she was 18 years old when she worked at the death camp.

“The secretary of the commandant of Stutthof concentration camp was supposed to face charges today for assisting in the murder of 11,000 inmates. Instead she fled. Healthy enough to flee, healthy enough to go to jail,” tweeted Nazi hunter and Holocaust historian Efraim Zuroff.

The judge in the case, Dominik Gross, issued an arrest warrant for Furchner when she did not show up at her court date on Thursday after reportedly leaving her home that morning.

The German DPA news agency reported that instead Furchner took a taxi to a train station in Norderstedt, a Hamburg suburb.