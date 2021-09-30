She was headed home - but then returned to the hospital

Ayala Raziel-Shefi, a 45-year-old nurse from Kibbutz Sasa in northern Israel, was on her way home Wednesday afternoon when she found herself at the scene of the horrific traffic accident on Route 89.

Raziel-Shefi works as an emergency room nurse in the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, and though she had worked the morning shift and was on her way home, she did not hesitate for a second before parking her car on the side of the road and stepping out to help the victims of the crash.

"It was a very difficult scene, it was just like a battlefield," Raziel-Shefi said. "I immediately said that I am a nurse, I spoke on the phone with Magen David Adom (MDA) about the injured, I checked pulses and I helped treat the wounded."

She also said that she helped extract one of the victims, who had been thrown towards the canal.

"He asked me to travel with him to the hospital, but in the end he arrived at Ziv Hospital in Tzfat," she said.

"I checked up on him and I understood that he underwent an operation. It's important to me to keep up with his situation," added Raziel Shefi, who after the accident headed back to the hospital to help absorb patients.