Heartbreaking: Father of 10 Passes Away Right After Sukkot

The community of Kiryat Sefer was swept away by a shocking tragedy right after Sukkot ended this year-- Meir Levinson, a beloved father of ten young children and dedicated husband to Penina Levinson passed away at the young age of 50 after a two-and-a-half-year courageous battle with cancer. The emotional funeral was held this morning. Mrs. Penina Levinson tried to comfort her ten weeping children as friends and onlookers watched on helplessly.

Described by friends as a humble powerhouse, Meir Levinson was a sweet and dedicated father and husband who always did everything in his power to give his family a better life. He worked hard to support his large family and always learned Torah during his spare time. Now that he is gone, they don’t know where to turn.

“He was such a good man,” writes his grief-stricken widow Penina.

“He took care of us in every way. Now that he is gone I don’t know what we are going to do or where to start and I am terrified. I am now the mother of 10 orphaned children. They are heartbroken, and they haven’t even begun to understand how desperate our situation is now.”

Funds are being urgently collected by Darchei Miriam to help the Levensons afford basic necessities now that they have lost their primary source of income. They have a long journey ahead of them, one that they must walk without their father supporting them and showing them the way. To ease the pain of their great loss and to give them much-needed financial assistance for the challenging years ahead, please visit their crowdfunding page here.