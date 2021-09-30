'Even disinfectant has a kashrut stamp!' says Yisrael Beytenu MK

The Knesset’s National Projects Committee met on Thursday morning to discuss the government’s proposed reforms to Israel’s kashrut system recently presented by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina), and to incorporate them into the Arrangements Law, which will be presented for approval to the Knesset in this winter’s session.

Committee head MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) came prepared to the meeting, displaying before her fellow committee members a selection of items with kosher certification, including bleach, dishwashing soap, toothpicks, and other inedible items, some of which were purchased in non-kosher supermarkets (i.e. stores that sell non-kosher products such as pork).

“Even toilet-bowl disinfectant has a kosher stamp!” Malinovsky said. “This issue affects all of us, all Israeli citizens, not just religious people,” she added, as she explained her conception of the necessity of kashrut reform.

“We have no way of knowing how much time kashrut supervisors devote to each business they oversee,” she added, “or which businesses they are responsible for. This leads to doubling in many cases, with businesses overseen by several supervisors, and it also impacts the quality of the supervision,” she stated. “We all need kashrut supervision and we pay a lot of money for it, whether we are religious or not. It affects us everywhere. And if a certain hotel wants to get kashrut supervision, and the supervisor demands a room for himself and his family for the weekend in return, then we have to pay for that too,” she alleged.

Knesset members from the haredi political parties (Shas and United Torah Judaism) boycotted the committee meeting, but Religious Zionism MK Avi Maoz did attend, and protested the proposed reforms.

Responding to the haredi boycott of the committee meeting, MK Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid) said, “Right now, we’re discussing reform of the kashrut supervision system in Israel, as part of the proposed reforms of the current government in order to improve religious services and bring about price decreases for the public. The haredi representatives have decided to boycott the discussion – that’s what a ‘combative’ opposition looks like.”