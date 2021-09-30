Coronavirus czar: 'Rise in infections expected in October'

Coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka on Thursday morning warned that there may be a rise in infections during the month of October

"You don't need to be a big expert - with the return to schools, we will see a rise," he told Galatz. At the same time, he said that thanks to the vaccines, he expects cases to drop again in November.

Prof. Zarka also told Galatz that unlike during previous waves, in the current wave the "traffic light" plan is irrelevant.

"The plan has not proven itself, and has not brought any result in infections, other than traffic jams in towns," he said. "We are in a different place than in the previous waves. We have an excellent weapon - and it's called vaccines."

As of Thursday morning, nearly 100,000 schoolchildren and over 3,000 teachers were quarantined due to exposure to coronavirus.