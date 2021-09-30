Nearly 100,000 schoolchildren in quarantine as studies resume

Thursday morning saw the resumption of school following the holiday season, with nearly all of Israel's school-age children back in school.

At the same time, 99,513 students are in quarantine, and 25,191 have tested positive for coronavirus, Israel Hayom noted. At the same time, 54.6% of students are considered to be vaccinated, and 0.1% of all those tested for the virus tested positive.

As of Thursday morning, 3,008 educational staff are in quarantine, and 1,459 of them have active cases of coronavirus. Wednesday saw 2,054 people in the educational system test positive for the virus, including 107 staff members.

Students must show proof of a negative coronavirus test before attending school, and next week, any staff members who do not have a valid Green Pass will be required to undergo a rapid coronavirus test twice a week, at their own expense.

Meanwhile, among the general population, 3,550 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Wednesday, the Health Ministry added. Of the 48,621 active cases of coronavirus around the country, 910 people are hospitalized. Among the 639 coronavirus patients in serious condition are 266 in critical condition and 219 who are intubated.

While experts expect that the infection rate will soon rise, as of Wednesday the positivity rate was 3.65%, in keeping with the recent downward trend.

At the same time, seven people died of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the number of coronavirus deaths since last year to 7,734.