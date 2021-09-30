Refuah Yeshuah to return funding for Ashdod hospital

The Refuah Yeshuah non-profit organization (associated with the Ger hasidic group) has agreed to return 9.6 million shekels ($2,979,303) to the State.

The monies were received in order to build a hospital in Ashdod that was not eventually constructed.

The agreement to return the money was reported by the Calcalist magazine, which noted that the Be’er Sheva District Court has authorized the agreement between the organization and the government’s representatives.

The building that was to have housed the hospital stands empty to this day and, according to the agreement, will now be sold and the 9.6 million that Refuah Yeshuah received will be returned to the State.

The building was constructed by contractor Yehiel Abu, and the actual sum he received in order to proceed with the construction work has not been published. Meanwhile, the building is subject to a lien in the event that the sum of money received is not returned to the Health Ministry.