Bnei Akiva coordinator: 'I was sure none of us would make it out of there'

Ayala Rosenberg, Coordinator at Bnei Akiva's Harish branch, spoke to Galei Tzahal about the deadly traffic accident on Wednesday, which left five dead and 57 injured - six of them seriously.

The seriously injured include Reuven Ben Eli, who lost his wife and three children in the crash, and two of the bus' passengers.

Rosenberg, who herself suffered light injuries in the crash, recalled to Galei Tzahal, "I was sitting just behind the driver. I saw that he was driving too fast for the bends in the road. He lost control and veered."

"The last thing I remember was a big boom. I said 'Shema Yisrael' (the prayer traditionally recited when a person knows they are about to die - ed.), I thought that was the end."

She added: "I have two girls who were seriously injured - I got off easy. After the accident, I saw one girl speaking on the phone, so I called my mother and I told her that I was okay, so that she wouldn't hear about it on the news. I was sure that none of us would make it out of there."