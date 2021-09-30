We need to deep-dive into the dynamics of Facebook

With an exponential upsurge in "cancel culture", which has been called a highly-developed Marxist weapon, it is now the main go-to operational method utilized by America's political power-brokers on the left. But for a lock-step alignment with what has, for all intents and purposes, morphed into the Mockingbird Media, its effects would be negligible.

Basically, its end goal is to stifle freedom of speech; the cornerstone of which individualism and liberty rests. Thankfully and concomitantly, millions have awakened. Sleeping giants. Rest assured, it is this awakening which has drawn a bulls-eye around social media giants, that is, with Facebook in the direct cross-hairs. Indeed, it is the defacto internet since nearly every site connects to it. Whither it goes, so too does the rest. Trust, akin to cascading dominoes, a knock-on effect will reverberate across Silicon Valley. Effectively, the main arbiters of social discourse will be forced - albeit, kicking and screaming - to act like responsible corporate citizens.

To said end, this investigative journalist continues to shine a spotlight, with laser precision focus, on the goings-on at Facebook - some of which have been featured at Israel National News. As such, it is a valuable read. It should serve as a staging ground for the investigative findings documented within The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), as cited below. As evidenced at the above link, coupled with the heavy-lifting at WSJ, Facebook is octopus-like!

With well-rehearsed appearances by CEO Mark Zuckerberg - and top-level minions in tow, at what has become ritualistic, toothless Congressional hearings - due diligence mandates regular monitoring and collaborative efforts to catch themn in the act. In some way, deep access outside the public domain was gained. But it is also the case that a paltry few - who are in no way associated within - are working on the very same directional targets. Most journalists are too cowed and bowed to even bring up the subject, let alone, to investigate.

In this regard, it came as a surprise that the very same underlying investigation in process at this end already made its debut via Jeff Horwitz at WSJ. Even more so, in not one, but two formats! They include: The Facebook Files, Part One, the podcast, and its article counterpart, The Facebook Files, Part One.

And having spent months examining a plethora of privileged documents with my team, much of our pin-pointed analysis mirrors theirs. If anything, we find ourselves in good investigative company.

While well aware of Horwitz's past efforts regarding deep-dives into the internal dynamics at Facebook, it is no shame in admitting: this time, he beat us to the punch! This is a considerable feat. Reportedly, he has been on the hunt for two and a half years, comparative to ten plus years at this end. To be sure, he has at his disposal the backing of WSJ.

But prior to examining Horwitz's excerpted corroborative findings here, let it be noted: they are beyond significant and explosive. And the core conclusions are directly (or indirectly) of piece with those found within my book, published August 31, 2016.

Throughout the years - either housed within numerous exposes' or an entire book replete with bullet-proof evidence - the multi-faceted dangers have proven to be one and the same; having metastasized in the process and they are now supported by Horwitz's findings. Among a host of others, in no order of magnitude, the top three alarm bells found by my team are:

- Facebook seems to wilfully intend to deceive and mislead billions of people. Its top decision-makers (despite warnings from some of Facebook's lead computer scientists, "code monkeys", if you will, having pointed out the platform's "fatal flaws") do the same. The masses are sent down wildly dangerous, blind alleyways. This is so, be it in the terrorist arena of Islamic jihad; human traffickers/sexual predators on the prowl; overall national security imperatives; pressing health and welfare concerns; explosive events on America's domestic front, and a host of major fault-lines in between.

- Facebook seems to ensure that "protective" status and privileges are given to powerful players, a/k/a elitists, and ideological bed-fellows, that is, at the expense of average citizens. Meanwhile, Facebook censors all those who dare to dissent from their leftist orthodoxy - doing so via "BAN and BOOM" hammer-blows. Aside from that, countless users who depend upon the platform for their business interests have been driven into bankruptcy and related downward spirals.

- Black-listing those who refuse to carry water for a strictly enforced ideological narrative is a central imperative for Facebook hierarchy. In turn, preferential "political white-lists" (having nothing to do with the white race) must be adhered to.

Without further ado, the following are, word-for-word, integral highlights from The Facebook Files, Part One

- Mark Zuckerberg has publicly said Facebook Inc. allows its more than three billion users to speak on equal footing with the elites of politics, culture and journalism, and that its standards of behavior apply to everyone, no matter their status or fame.

- However, the company has built a system that has exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules, according to company documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The program, known as “cross check” or “XCheck,” was initially intended as a quality-control measure for actions taken against high-profile accounts, including celebrities, politicians and journalists. Today, it shields millions of VIP users from the company’s normal enforcement process, the documents show. Some users are “whitelisted”—rendered immune from enforcement actions—while others are allowed to post rule-violating material pending Facebook employee reviews that often never come.

- At times, the documents show, XCheck has protected public figures whose posts contain violations that would typically lead to sanctions for regular users.

- “We are not actually doing what we say we do publicly,” said the confidential review. It called the company’s actions “a breach of trust” and added: “Unlike the rest of our community, these people can violate our standards without any consequences.”

- The documents that describe XCheck are part of an extensive array of internal Facebook communications reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. They show that Facebook knows, in acute detail, that its platforms are riddled with flaws that cause harm, often in ways only the company fully understands.

- “We are knowingly exposing users to misinformation that we have the processes and resources to mitigate,” said a 2019 memo by Facebook researchers, called “The Political Whitelist Contradicts Facebook’s Core Stated Principles.” Technology website The Information previously reported on the document.

-“FB’s decision-making on content policy is influenced by political considerations,” wrote an economist in the company’s data-science division.

“Separate content policy from public policy,” recommended a lead engineer for Facebook’s civic integrity team, in a June 2020 memo.

In no uncertain terms, regardless of "who's on first" (again, a thumbs up to Horwitz and his team from mine!), Facebook has morphed into a clear and present danger to what is left of civilized society.

Most significantly, it must be understood: unless and until this octopus-like phenomenon is halted - starting with removing its shield and cover; which is housed under the Congressional umbrella of Section 230 - the dangers evidenced and exposed within will appear as child's play, in comparison to what lies ahead.