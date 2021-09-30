Prof. Nachman Ash: 'We won't vaccinate children prior to FDA approval'

Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash on Thursday morning spoke about the tensions between his ministry and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, emphasizing that the Health Ministry expresses a professional opinion, and does not focus on itself.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Prof. Ash said, "The feelings are uncomfortable. I don't think that we place ourselves in the center as opposed to others - we express our professional opinion."

"If we are asked by the media what our stance is, we say it. We understand our place."

"I think that it was our obligation, from a professional point of view, to recommend limiting gatherings, and I also understand the decision not to accept that."

When asked about the "green class" pilot, which began Thursday morning, Prof. Ash said, "We are examining the possibility of rapid tests instead of quarantine." Teachers, he said "must be part of" the efforts, due to the importance of schools.

At the same time, Prof. Ash emphasized that Israel will not begin vaccinating children under 12 until the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the vaccine for children of that age group.

"We don't think that it is as urgent as the booster dose," he said. "We are obligated to wait for FDA approval, and still, it's not automatic, we will weigh our own considerations."