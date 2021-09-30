Convicted child abuser & daycare manager Carmel Mauda enters prison

Carmel Mauda, the daycare worker who was found guilty of abusing the children under her charge at the “Baby Love” daycare center she managed in Rosh Ha’ayin, entered the Neve Tirtza women’s prison Thursday morning to commence her sentence.

Parents of the children she abused arrived outside the prison this morning to protest against her.

In July, Mauda was sentenced to serve nine-and-a-half years in prison, and also to pay compensation amounting to 400 thousand shekels ($122,000) to the parents of her victims.

After serving two-thirds of her sentence, Mauda will be eligible to apply to the parole board for early release.