PA: Bennett is responsible for war crimes

The Palestinian Authority's “foreign ministry” on Wednesday criticized the international community's silence in the face of the "crimes of the settlers" against the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the PA “ministry” described the actions of “settlers” in Judea and Samaria as "war crimes and crimes against humanity", noting that the international community's silence on the matter encourages the "occupation authorities" to continue to commit human rights violations and expand settlements at the expense of the land of “the State of Palestine”, thus thwarting the possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian state.

The statement also said that the PA “foreign ministry” is monitoring and documenting the Israeli "crimes" in order to bring them to the International Criminal Court so that it prosecutes "war criminals" and "Jewish terrorists."

"The Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett continues to allow settlers and their armed terrorist organizations to wreak havoc on Palestinian civilians, their lands and property," the statement said, saying Bennett is directly responsible for human rights violations and the "crimes of the occupation army and its settlers."