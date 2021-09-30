Gantz thanks Pelosi for Iron Dome funding

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following the passage of the independent bill in the US House of Representatives to provide $1 billion to Israel to resupply the Iron Dome missile defense system.

“Today I spoke with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I thanked her for her role in promoting and passing the Iron Dome interceptors funding bill in the House of Representatives last week,” said Gantz.

“I also thanked Speaker Pelosi for her ongoing commitment to Israel’s security over the years. I stressed that bipartisan support, particularly for our air defense mechanisms, is vital. These systems enable us to defend our citizens while never ceasing the pursuit for peace,” he added.

The US House of Representatives last Thursday passed the Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act by an overwhelming majority of 420-9.

The bill was introduced after far-left Democratic Congressmen got a provision providing $1 billion for resupply of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system removed from an emergency government funding bill.

After the recent round of fighting in Gaza, US President Joe Biden said he ensured then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his “full support to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) subsequently said that Israel would ask the US for $1 billion in aid to replenish the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The US has continuously provided Israel with aid, including in the 2016 memorandum of understanding between the Obama administration and the Netanyahu government that guarantees Israel $38 billion in security assistance over 10 years, protecting the assistance from the whims of any current or future president.