Mansour Abbas: When there is a war against Gaza, we will decide what to do

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas on Wednesday played down reports of tensions between his party and the other parties in the coalition.

Speaking to the Arabic language Makan radio station, Abbas said, "We are currently in the midst of negotiations - the budget was approved in its first reading and now there are negotiations underway ahead of its approval in the second and third readings. There are currently hectic negotiations to approve the budget and the plans agreed to with Ra’am. There are some issues that have been promised to Ra’am that we want to implement. Who said there is disappointment or a crisis? We are talking, there are negotiations and, in the end, we will reach an agreement."

Regarding a possible war in Gaza, Abbas said, "Ra'am's position is clear - we are against wars in general and in Gaza in particular. We have embarked on a political project and it is important that it succeeds for the benefit of Arab society. When there is a war against Gaza - we will decide what to do. But in general, we are against wars."

Abbas also commented on the issue of negotiations with the Palestinian Authority and said, "If there are things we can help with, without it adversely affecting the interests of our society - we will do it. We also influence without telling the media."

The interview came after Kan 11 News reported that the Islamic Movement sent a warning to the government, saying, "Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line, damage to it could lead to clashes in the area."

The unusual statement came amid tensions with Ra’am, and after a Jewish woman ascended the Temple Mount on Tuesday and carried the Israeli flag in her hands as she walked in the plaza.

"We warn the government and the police against the continued attack on the mosque by the extremist settlers, who hold prayers and weddings in the area and blow trumpets under the auspices of the occupation police," the Islamic Movement said in a statement.