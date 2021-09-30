MK Yisrael Katz: Why did Bennett not mention that Jerusalem is our capital?

Former Finance Minister MK Yisrael Katz (Likud) wondered on Wednesday why Prime Minister Naftali Bennett did not make it clear during his UN speech that Jerusalem is the capital of the Jewish people.

"After [PA chairman] Mahmoud Abbas sent a tape with an ultimatum [for Israel] to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, I would have expected Naftali Bennett to make it clear from the UN podium that Jerusalem is the capital of the Jewish people, but he did not do it because he is afraid of [Ra’am chairman Mansour] Abbas," Katz told the haredi radio station Kol Barama.

On the coronavirus, Katz said that he personally is against lockdowns, but Bennett rejected all the interim recommendations of the health system.

"Naftali Bennett's speech at the UN was childish and not serious. The Prime Minister made a mistake when he attacked the heads of the health system in his speech, only so he can get credit for the fact that there is no lockdown. I am against lockdowns in general, but the heads of the health system have recommended interim measures, I do not understand why they are not being implemented," he said.

Katz commented on his future candidacy for the leadership of the Likud and said, "I will not run for the Likud leadership as long as Benjamin Netanyahu wants to run for the party leadership. I am not impressed by the Likud members who are making it sound as if they are trying to challenge Netanyahu."