'Glass was flying everywhere, kids were shouting'

Dvir Neria, a counselor in the Bnei Akiva movement who was on the bus that overturned in the north, recounted the moments of the fatal accident near Hurfeish.

"I felt the bus suddenly gaining momentum, losing control and then we collided with something," Neria told Kan News. "Glass flew in all directions, youth group members shouted."

''We held tight, the bus overturned once-twice-three times. After it finished flipping, the first thing we did was to check that all the campers were fine. Thank G-d it did not end worse," Neria added.

"We descended and suddenly the driver made a really sharp turn. He overturned almost three times, we flew through the air. It was unbelievable," said counselor Or Nagar and youth group member Yedidya Furman who were injured in the accident and arrived at Galil Medical Center in Nahariya along with 34 other group members and counselors. "When we got off the bus we saw three completely crushed vehicles. They told us not to look, moved all the children and evacuated them for tests."

Adia, a Bnei Akiva member from the Harish branch, also recounted the moments of the severe accident in the north. "I flew, I did not understand anything. I saw only sparks of fire and found myself lying outside on stones. I was desperately looking for my friends. Everyone was bleeding, running, crying. Some 20 ambulances arrived," she told the Kan News.