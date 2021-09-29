Shaked pledges to build 5 new settlements in Negev

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked met today (Wednesday) with representatives of the Law and Order Forum on the subject of promoting Jewish settlement and infrastructure in the Negev.

The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Yom Tov Samia, Maj. Gen. Israel Ziv, Har Hanegev Council Chairman Eran Doron, Omar Council Chairman Pini Badash and Negev Settlement and Infrastructure Specialist Adv. Ron Rogin.

The conversation focused on the need to concentrate national, governmental efforts between ministries and efforts to restore effective governance throughout the State of Israel, to dramatically reduce the extent of organized crime and violence in society in general and in Arab society in particular and to improve the security of Israeli citizens and enact emergency action plans.

The forum leaders noted that in recent years, bullying on the roads in all parts of the Negev, collection of protection money, drug farming and drug smuggling, theft from IDF bases, agricultural theft, are just some of the phenomena in the Negev that must be eradicated as quickly as possible.

Minister Shaked considers the restoration of governance in the Negev a top national task and has even pledged to promote five new settlements in the Negev.