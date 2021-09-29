Islam was a taboo in the German elections

The SPD avoided the word "Islam" in its platform like the plague. While mayor of Hamburg, candidate for chancellery Olaf Scholz signed a state treaty with Islamic communities, including the IZH, a branch of the Iranian mullahs regime, monitored by the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution.

CDU candidate Armin Laschet is known for letting the religious authority loyal to Erdogan, the Ditib, have a say in teaching Islam at school in North Rhine-Westphalia. Laschet was nicknamed "Türken-Armin", or Armin the Turk, for courting the Turkish vote. He is also famous for declaring: "We must see our country's ethnic, religious and cultural diversity not as a threat, but as an opportunity and a challenge." A multicultural surrender program person. Laschet is a tenfold Merkel. “Laschet's ties to Erdogan's regime raise questions”, Die Welt wrote. The Turkish-language daily Sabah published an interview with the CDU leader who declared:" I have a great love for Turkey. "

Linke, heir to the leftist GDR party-state in the former East Germany, wants directly "to help the Taliban to help Afghanistan".

An alliance between the SPD and the Greens is envisaged as a post-Merkel election result. In Hamburg they opened the radio to the presence of Iranian and Turkish Islamists. Hamburg CDU member Christoph de Vries criticized the decision thus: "The SPD and the Greens are taking their courtship of Islamists and representatives of political Islam to the extreme."

When asked by ZDF why Islam is not in the election manifesto among the various forms of discrimination to be fought, SPD leader Saskia Esken said that Islamism is not characterized by "group discrimination and misanthropy". Therefore, for the German left, racism, right-wing extremism, anti-Semitism, anti-Gypsyism, Islamophobia, anti-feminism, sexism and hostility to LGBTQ are recognized forms of discrimination, but not so Islamism and Sharia law, which among other things are racist and anti-Semitic (an attack by Syrian Islamists on a synagogue in Hagen has just been thwarted), anti-feminist and hostile to minorities.

Islamist Ahmad Mansour did not take it well and replied to Esken: "How should someone who has lived under police protection for six years react to this."

That none of the three main candidates and parties who vied for the leadership of Europe's leading political and economic power, tackled the Islamist question in the slightest, or that they do so by rolling out red carpets, says a lot about the fact that Germany is an economic giant but a decaying moral dwarf.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.