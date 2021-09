Upon the invitation of his Bahraini counterpart, FM Lapid will travel to the Kingdom of Bahrain this Thursday.

This will be the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the country.

Both foreign ministers will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Manama and are expected to sign a list of bilateral agreements.

Lapid will be accompanied by MFA Director General, Mr. Alon Ushpiz and Deputy DG for Middle Eastern Affairs and the Peace Process, Mr. Oded Yossef.