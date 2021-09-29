NJ-bound plane forced to make emergency landing at Ben Gurion

An emergency was declared at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport Wednesday afternoon, after an aircraft bound for the US was forced to turn back after suffering a technical malfunction.

A United Airlines flight to Newark, New Jersey, which departed from Ben Gurion International Airport, reported malfunctioning flaps after takeoff Wednesday.

The aircraft turned back, leading airport officials at Ben Gurion to declare a state of emergency ahead of the landing. MDA emergency rescue teams and fire fighters were on site ahead of the landing.

There are 169 passengers on board the United Airlines flight, listed as UA085.

Just after 1:35 p.m., airport authorities announced that the aircraft had successfully completed the emergency landing.