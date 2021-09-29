Watch: Second Hakafot in Tel Aviv night club

Hundreds of people, mostly youths, gather for Second Hakafot at Tel Aviv's 'Barby' night club, featuring Yoni Ganot and Ilan Damari.

Tags: Tel Aviv Second Hakafot Hakafot Shniyot
Yoni Kempinski ,

הקפות בבארבי
צילום: יוני קמפינסקי



