Watch: Second Hakafot in Tel Aviv night club
Hundreds of people, mostly youths, gather for Second Hakafot at Tel Aviv's 'Barby' night club, featuring Yoni Ganot and Ilan Damari.
הקפות בבארבי
צילום: יוני קמפינסקי
