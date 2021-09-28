'Labor party stands with social-democratic parties around the world'

Labor party chairperson and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli visited the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations and met with its president, Liz Shuler

"My grandfather, Nechemia Michaeli, was the last secretary-general of Mapam, a political party that championed the workers and sought to secure their rights. I was raised in a home where the fight for equality and peace were not politics, but rather life itself," Michaeli said.



"It was from that place that I came to the Labor Party, which I am now working to rebuild. It was a great pleasure to talk about that this week when I met the leaders of the labor movement in the United States.



"The new Labor Party stands together with social-democratic parties and organizations around the world which are slowly but surely returning to power and repairing the damage done by their predecessors – Trump in the United States, Netanyahu in Israel.



"What unites us is the exact opposite of what those administrations tried to promote. It is an outlook based on equality, economics of fairness and justice, workers’ rights and the pursuit of peace. And it is so good that we have changed governments here and there.



"It was a great honor to be hosted yesterday at the headquarters of AFL-CIO with my friend Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and to meet AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler.



"The strong connection between us will take form in genuine political change, in strengthening the alliance between Israel and the US, and in creating a reality in which a social-democratic vision leads the State of Israel and, as we move forward, the whole world," the transportation minister concluded.