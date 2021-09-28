The Right fights back After ADL demands Tucker Carlson's termination

Like the ACLU and Southern Poverty Law Center, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is an organization that has moved hard left and no longer represents its original aims.

Tucker Carlson recently excoriated the ADL after the organization’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, accused him of xenophobia and called for him to be fired from Fox News.

Greenblatt, a former Obama administration official, also accused Carlson of pushing a “white supremacist tenet” in April after the cable news host said in part, “The government shows preference to people who have shown absolute contempt for our customs, our laws, our system itself, and they are being treated better than American citizens.”

The accusations stem from Carlson’s claims that Democrats use illegal immigration to shift the American electorate in their favor.

In a segment late last week, Carlson accused then-Vice President Joe Biden of racism, citing comments by Biden in 2015 praising data showing white people could soon become a minority.

“Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we’ll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50% of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength,” Biden said.

Carlson defended his claims Friday, saying they had “nothing to do with anti-Semitism.”

“The great replacement theory is, in fact, not a theory,” he explained. “It’s something that the Democrats brag about constantly up to and including the President. And in one sentence at that, it’s this: rather than convince the current population that our policies are working and they should vote for us as a result, we can’t be bothered to do that. We’re instead going to change the composition of the population and bring in people who will vote for us. So there isn’t actually inherently a racial component to it, and it’s nothing to do with anti-Semitism.”

Greenblatt is inconsistent and partisan. The 50 year old often is silent on left-wing anti-Semitism, like several years of anti-Jewish bigotry from Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, and the stealth edit in New York Times last weekend.

After Omar recently extended her anti-Semitic attacks to Jewish Democrats who criticized her, saying they’re not sufficiently fighting some “struggle for justice for the oppressed,” Greenblatt was finally forced to fecklessly mutter, “Omar needs to lead with accountability, not denial — definitely not blaming the victim.”

A terrific recent article by Seth Mandel in Commentary analyzed the failures of the ADL and portrays Greenblatt as a partisan hack who hijacked the organization.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 Orthodox rabbis from the Coalition for Jewish Values signed a letter to the ADL supporting Carlson and calling out Greenblatt for misusing the civil rights organization to shame political opponents.

“The Coalition for Jewish Values… is distressed by grossly misplaced charges of anti-Semitism made by your organization,” the letter addressing Greenblatt claimed. “Your recent attack on Tucker Carlson of Fox News, calling it ‘white supremacist’ to question whether particular policy choices enable illegal immigrants to nullify the votes of American citizens, is merely one example.”

Finally, in a phenomenal piece for the American Spectator, Rabbi Prof. Dov Fischer concluded, “A real ADL — if it existed as it once did before Jonathan Greenblatt — would be demanding not that Tucker be fired but that Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar be fired, removed from Nancy Pelosi committees, removed exactly as Republicans removed Iowa Rep. Steve King for far less egregious statements and reasons.”

This article first appeared on PJMedia.