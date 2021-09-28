Bennett prays at Manhattan synagogue. walks to hotel

Following his speech at the UN General Assembly and a series of meetings in New York on Monday: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prayed on the night of the Shmini Atzeret holiday at the Kehilath Jeshurun ​​Synagogue in Manhattan.

Bennett used to pray in this synagogue about 20 years ago, while living in the United States and doing business there.

At the end of the prayer services, Bennett walked to the Loews Regency Hotel where he is staying during his visit to New York. Police and security guards accompanied Bennett as he walked down Fifth Avenue.

After the Simchat Torah holiday, the prime minister will board a flight back to Israel.

Yesterday, hours before the holiday began, Bennett addressed the Jewish Federations of North America. “I bring with me a new spirit from Jerusalem, the eternal capital. It’s a spirit of goodwill. This government was an accident which turned into a purpose. I hadn’t planned in a million years of being in a government with the folks I’m in and I never thought it would work, let alone be the Prime Minister,” he said.

“If there’s one thing I want to import from American Jewry to Israel, it’s the ability to listen. It’s the ability to not define people and put them in a box,” said Bennett.

“Here [in the US], you’re just a Jew and you’re welcome. Whether you’re haredi, Reform, Orthodox, Modern Orthodox, you are welcome and that’s something that we need to import – the fact that we embrace everyone. And that’s the dialogue that we’re opening up. It doesn’t mean that we’re going to agree on everything, but we’re going to talk to each other and we’re going to listen to each other.”