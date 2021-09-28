Video: Reuters
Greta Thunberg at climate event: 'Blah blah blah'
Self-proclaimed climate activist Greta Thunberg didn't sound very optimistic about the prospects of a 'green' future at a youth event.
Tags: Climate Change
Greta Thunberg
Reuters
Greta Thunberg at climate event: 'Blah blah blah'
