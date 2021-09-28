Video: Reuters
Man who attempted to assassinate Reagan released from jail
John Hinckley, who wounded former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and three others in a 1981 assassination attempt, to be released in June.
Ronald Reagan
Reuters
Man who attempted to assassinate Reagan released from jail
