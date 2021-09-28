Bennett to US Ambassador to the UN: I value your friendship

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday with the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also participated in the meeting.

Prime Minister Bennett at the beginning of the meeting, "Madam Ambassador, I want to thank you for your great friendship. I also know that you have a good friendship with Ambassador Erdan."

"The reorganization of the United States with the international institutions is a good opportunity to bring about a balance of those institutions towards Israel. Many times we feel that these institutions are biased, and sometimes are unfair. I think the new spirit between America and Israel can bear fruit and do good things together. I value your friendship."

The Prime Minister addressed the issue of the missing IDF soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, and Israeli civilians Avera ​​Mengistu and Hisham a-Sayed, and asked the Ambassador to continue raising the issue in various forums, as she has done since meeting with Leah Goldin, Hadar’s mother.

Prime Minister Bennett also thanked the Ambassador for her work on behalf of the State of Israel at the UN, and for her unwavering US support for Israel, and invited her to visit Israel.

