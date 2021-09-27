Son of Rebbetzin Malke Bina passes away

Moshe Bina, the son of Rebbetzin Malke Bina and Rabbi Aharon Bina, passed away Monday. His funeral will be held in Jerusalem.

The announcement from Midreshet Matan states, "With deep sorrow and a broken heart, we announce the untimely death of the late Moshe Bina, the beloved son of President of Matan Rebbetzin Malke and Rabbi Aharon Bina. The funeral will take place today in Jerusalem."

Rebbetzin Malka Bina established the Beit Midrash "Matan - Torah institute for women" at the end of the 1980s, which deals with Torah study in various settings for women. Today it is considered one of the main Batei Midrash for women in Israel.

In 2006, she received an honorary doctorate from Yeshiva University for her work in the field of Torah study for women and her contribution to the promotion of aliyah, education and welfare. She was awarded the Nefesh B'Nefesh Bonei Zion Award in 2014.

Her husband is the Rosh Yeshiva of Netiv Aryeh in the Old City of Jerusalem, the son of the late Rabbi Aryeh Bina, the legendary Rosh Yeshiva of Netiv Meir yeshiva high school in Jerusalem..