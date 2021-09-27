One dead, at least nine injured, after earthquake shakes Crete

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Crete Monday morning, centered at around 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) from Heraklion, Greece, Greece's General Secretariat for Civil Protection confirmed to CNN.

Initial measurements by USGS put the magnitude at 6.0. The quake was felt in Bulgaria, Turkey, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Libya, and North Macedonia, USGS said.

At the same time, an earlier report by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.5. The final measurement was given as 5.8, by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, which said that the earthquake had a depth of about 9.6 kilometers (six miles) below ground.

AP noted that at least nine aftershocks also struck the area, and that EMSC gave a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 for the two strongest.

Though initial reports said no one had been killed in the quake, later reports put the count as one dead and at least nine injured, CNN said.

BBC noted that the death occurred when the dome of an Arkalochori church that was being renovated caved in.

In addition, civil protection authorities confirmed to CNN that some buildings, mostly older ones, had suffered "extensive" damage. Schools were closed for the day, and government officials are on the ground to take stock of the damage, they added.

Speaking on Greece's state broadcaster ERT, seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos said, "This is not an event that occurred without warning. We have seen activity in this region for several months. This was a strong earthquake, it was not under sea but under land and affecting populated areas."