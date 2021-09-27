Man seriously injured rappelling at Jerusalem's Tower of David

Tower of David in the Old City of Jerusalem

One person was seriously injured in a rappelling accident in the Old City of Jerusalem Monday.

The incident occurred at the Tower of David Museum, which has been operating a Ropes Course during the Sukkot festival dubbed “Towers in the Air”.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, a 49-year-old man, was strapped in to the rappelling equipment, but when he jumped off, the rope system failed to stop or slow his fall, causing him to crash into the ground at full force.

The Tower of David Museum’s “Towers in the Air” event advertises a 30-meter (99-foot) jump off of the tower.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances behind the accident.