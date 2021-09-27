Long lines expected at coronavirus testing centers across Israel

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning reported that 3,208 coronavirus cases were diagnosed Sunday, and that the percentage of positive tests stood at 4.26%.

A total of 671 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in serious condition, and 222 are intubated. In addition, over 90% of those in serious condition are not fully vaccinated. The infection coefficient, which represents how fast the virus is spreading, is now 0.77.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,684 people have died of coronavirus.

Israel Hayom noted that although the number of confirmed cases has dropped, along with the positivity rate and infection coefficient, the variation in testing during the holidays has made it difficult to see what the real trends are.

Sources in the healthcare system estimate that with the return to school and Israelis returning from abroad, the coming weeks will see a rise in infections, and only afterwards will the numbers drop. The vaccination campaign and precautions taken by the public can mitigate the rise, the sources said.

Sources in the healthcare system also warned that on Tuesday through Thursday, there are expected to be long lines at coronavirus testing centers around Israel. This is due to the combination of the end of the holidays, the return of many Israelis from abroad, and the results of coronavirus antigen tests performed on students ahead of the return to school.

The IDF's Home Front Command is operating 160 testing centers, 30 more than it did at the beginning of the month. At the same time, a senior health official warned that "the health funds are still not giving their maximum."