Man suspected of murder dies of coronavirus

The Israel Prisons Service (IPS) announced Monday morning that a 64-year-old resident of Jerusalem who was incarcerated in the Nitzan Prison in Ramle died of coronavirus.

According to Maariv, the man was hospitalized in Assaf Harofeh (Shamir) Medical Center's coronavirus ICU approximately a week and a half ago. He died Sunday night despite the medical staff's best efforts to save him.

"The event will be investigated according to protocol," IPS' statement read.

"A notice has been sent to his family."

The man had been arrested until the completion of proceedings against him and suspected of murder, Maariv added. This is the third time he has been taken to prison.