Thousands gather at Western Wall for Hoshana Rabba

Thousands of worshippers gathered at the Western Wall Plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem Monday morning for Hoshana Rabba prayers on the eve of the Simhat Torah and Shmini Atzeret holiday.

Under the COVID regulations approved by the government for holiday prayers at the Western Wall, a maximum capacity of 8,000 worshippers at any given time is permitted at the Western Wall Plaza, with worshippers divided up into separate prayer stations around the plaza.

Despite the outdoor setting, worshippers at the prayer stations at the Western Wall Plaza are required to wear masks for the duration of their stay.

Large numbers of visitors are also expected at the Western Wall Plaza during the Simhat Torah celebrations Monday evening and Tuesday.

Over 100 Torah scrolls will be brought out for Simhat Torah celebrations at the Western Wall Plaza this year.

No mass gatherings were held at the Plaza last year during the holiday, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.





